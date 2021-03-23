© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
COVID Vaccines For All And A Father-Son Memoir This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all West Virginians age 16 and older. Also, we have updates from the West Virginia Legislature, and we have a conversation about a new memoir that explores the sometimes strained relationship between fathers and sons.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

