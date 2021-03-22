Incarceration Disparities Among Black West Virginians And Legislative News This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, 20 percent of people who have been sentenced to life in prison under West Virginia’s three strike law are Black men. But West Virginia’s population is less than 4 percent Black. We explore the disparities.

Also, in this show, we have an update on a coronavirus case at the West Virginia Legislature and news on West Virginia University Coach Bob Huggins who, over the weekend, became the sixth NCAA Division I basketball coach to reach 900 career wins.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

