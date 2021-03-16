New Capitol Riot Arrest, Confederate Monuments And Moving To Appalachia This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, home prices in much of Appalachia are on the rise as people leave larger cities to get away during the coronavirus pandemic. We explore this trend. Also, we have the latest news from West Virginia’s statehouse and other news from around the state.

Federal authorities arrested a Morgantown man Sunday on assault charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Duncan Slade reports.

A committee in the West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill to protect monuments, markers, places and namesakes honoring “historical military, civil rights, natural disasters or accidents, and Native American events, figures, and organizations.” As Dave Mistich reports, conversation Monday focused almost exclusively on protecting monuments honoring the Confederacy.

West Virginia ranks near the bottom in the U.S. when it comes to broadband internet access, according to Broadband Now research. The challenge has been magnified during the pandemic with people working from home and kids learning remotely. Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is reintroducing a bill that is meant to address the issue for rural and low-income regions. Jessica Lilly has more.

A bill headed to the West Virginia Senate creates new standards for hiring local police officers. HB 2891 passed the House on Monday. WVPB has the story.

The state of West Virginia will receive $12.4 million in mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment block grants. WVPB also has this story.

In the latest episode of Inside Appalachia, we hear why some people from cities across the country have moved to Appalachia as a refuge during the pandemic. But this housing boom is putting extra pressure on some residents there who feel priced out of trendier areas, like in Fayetteville. Here’s part of the episode with co-host Mason Adams.

