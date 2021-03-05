Legislative Updates And An HIV Outbreak This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore the latest news from the West Virginia statehouse, and we have news on an HIV outbreak in Charleston. Also, we have a conversation on broadband expansion, and we bring you this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

More than three weeks after he championed the reduction of the personal income tax in his State of the State Address, Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled initial details of the plan. Dave Mistich reports.

Earlier this week, the House of Delegates advanced legislation to improve the state's broadband situation. It includes provisions for consumer protection, new broadband construction, and accountability for telecommunications companies that receive public funding. For The Legislature Today, reporter Emily Allen spoke about broadband efforts in the state with House Infrastructure and Technology Committee Chair Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, and Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne. Here’s an excerpt from that interview.

In the newest episode of Inside Appalachia, we look into a public health issue that’s largely been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic – an outbreak of HIV related to injected drug use. Charleston is currently experiencing the nation’s “most concerning outbreak of HIV related to injected drug use” in the nation. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Charleston had 35 new HIV cases related to injected drug use last year. The average number of cases in other cities the same size was less than one. Inside Appalachia co-host Caitlin Tan spoke with Dr. Mishka Terplan who researches addiction in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Nov. 1, 2020, Mountain Stage welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict COVID-19, safety protocols. The results are hitting airwaves starting Friday on NPR stations. San Francisco rock and roller Chuck Prophet and his partner Stephanie Finch are joined by the Mountain Stage Band throughout their set, including our Song of the Week, “Marathon.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Glynis Board, Dave Mistich, Caitlin Tan, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Eric Douglas, Emily Allen, June Leffler, Duncan Slade and Roxy Todd.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas produced our show this week.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

