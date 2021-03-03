Morgantown Native Collects Typewriters On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, young people are making typewriters cool again. We explore why. Also, we have the latest news from the West Virginia Legislature.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill making it clear that strikes by public employees are illegal. The measure thinly passed the lower chamber Tuesday, despite a Republican-led supermajority in the House and Democrats standing alone to oppose the legislation. Dave Mistich reports.

A bill expanding West Virginia’s public charter school law is now back in the House of Delegates after the Senate made some changes earlier this week. Liz McCormick reports.

Legislation to revamp West Virginia’s environmental rules for water quality passed the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon. Emily Allen reports.

With the rise of computers and smartphones, typewriters were a thing of the past. But in recent years, they have started to make a comeback. Driven by nostalgia, young people are making typewriters cool again. There is a certain appeal to the “clickety clack” of a typewriter. Even before the recent surge in popularity, there has been a community of people who collect, repair, and use old typewriters. Duncan Slade brings us the story of one Morgantown resident whose lifelong pursuit has been collecting typewriters.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

