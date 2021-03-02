'Regenerative Agriculture,' Rural Communities And Statehouse News This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about how climate change is threatening the more sensitive parts of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and what farmers there think about “regenerative agriculture.” Also, we have reports from the statehouse, on the legal fight over the governor’s residency and on a federal plan that may help rural communities.

Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to abide by the state constitution and reside in the state capital. As Dave Mistich reports, the dismissal of a court case ends a years-long battle over the governor’s residency and the state constitution.

Legislation in the West Virginia House of Delegates would update water quality standards by adopting a quarter of the EPA’s recommended rules for water pollutants from back in 2015. But as Emily Allen reports, environmental advocates say these changes will weaken existing standards for water quality in the state.

Sen. Joe Manchin along with Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan unveiled the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021 Monday afternoon. The plan would provide a tax credit to energy and manufacturing companies that open or upgrade in rural communities across the country. Jessica Lilly reports.

Climate change is already threatening the more sensitive parts of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry. Growers focused on soil health are starting to lay the groundwork to adapt, by using techniques that take greenhouse gases from the air and trap them underground. That has some advocates, including the Biden Administration, looking to so-called “regenerative agriculture” as a big part of the climate solution. But StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports farmers are not as interested in trying to solve the climate crisis as they are in keeping their business going.

