Jobs, Vaccines And CBS News Correspondent Weijia Jiang On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson and Johnson, one-shot vaccine for emergency use. Now, there are three different vaccines available in the United States. We hear about them from experts. Also, we hear about a group called Re-Imagine Appalachia, and we have a conversation with CBS News' Senior White House Correspondent and West Virginian Weijia Jiang.

A coalition of non-profit organizations is hoping local and national leaders will adopt a plan that could create more than 41,000 jobs in West Virginia. The group called Re-Imagine Appalachia released a blueprint last week. Jessica Lilly has details.

More than two months after the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in the Ohio Valley, a third vaccine has been authorized. As more people become eligible, many have questions about access to the vaccine and how effective it is. Corinne Boyer spoke with some vaccine experts for answers.

Weijia Jiang was born in China but immigrated to Buckhannon in Upshur County when she was two years old. Today, she is the White House Correspondent for CBS News in Washington, D.C. She is also writing a book titled “Other” about her life growing up in West Virginia and her professional life since then. Eric Douglas spoke with her by Zoom, from the White House Press Room.

