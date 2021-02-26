A Discussion On Education Legislation This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, public education is a major topic at the West Virginia Legislature this year with Republicans and Democrats taking different sides on charter school expansion, work stoppage and education savings accounts. We speak to each side for their perspective. Also, we have the latest news from the statehouse, on vaccine distribution, and this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has made a major change to a bill that deems strikes by public employees illegal. As Dave Mistich reports, lawmakers in the lower chamber adopted an amendment that now would allow extracurricular activities on strike days.

Union Carbide Corporation operated a landfill along Davis Creek in South Charleston from the 1950s through the early 1980s. Now, tests show chemicals have been leaking into ground and surface waters. As Eric Douglas reports, a hearing about the situation is scheduled for federal district court.

As part of West Virginia’s COVID-19 rollout, health officials are reaching out to veterans. June Leffler went to a clinic in Charleston where roughly 400 veterans, along with their caregivers and family members, received their first shot.

Education-related legislation has dominated this year’s West Virginia Legislative session. On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, education reporter Liz McCormick speaks with Senate Education Chair Sen. Patricia Rucker and Minority Chair of House Education Del. Sean Hornbuckle about education issues and legislation this year. Here’s an excerpt from that interview taped earlier this week.

This week’s Special Archive Edition of Mountain Stage comes from the 2011 Celtic Connections Festival. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and soul, gospel legend Mavis Staples has made three appearances on Mountain Stage since 2004. For this 2011 performance in Scotland, Staples brought her band and songs from “You’re Not Alone,” the Jeff Tweedy produced album released on ANTI records in 2010. Staples’ performance of the title track is our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Glynis Board, Dave Mistich, Caitlin Tan, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Eric Douglas, Emily Allen, June Leffler, Duncan Slade and Roxy Todd.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas was our producer this week.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

