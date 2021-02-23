Pandemic Spurs Creative Changes For Local Businesses On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, small businesses across the country have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, but we hear from one community in southern West Virginia that has banded together to support their own and drive out the problems. Also, in this show, we bring you news updates from around the state and the Capitol.

Three years to the day since teachers and school service personnel in West Virginia went on strike calling for better pay and benefits, the state Senate has passed a bill making it clear that walking off the job is illegal for public employees. Dave Mistich reports.

Lawmakers in the House of Delegates are re-introducing a bill to reform child custody laws in West Virginia. As Emily Allen reports, members of the House Judiciary Committee spent more than an hour Monday night questioning the legislation.

A rally on the sidewalk in front of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s Charleston office Monday was organized to encourage him to vote yes on the proposed $15 an hour federal minimum wage. Eric Douglas has more.

West Virginia’s only river museum is in Point Pleasant. It was gutted in a fire a couple years ago. But as Duncan Slade reports, the museum organizers broke ground Monday on a new building.

Last week, we heard community organizer Lori McKinney share how some businesses in Princeton are surviving the pandemic. The vital element? Support from the community. But it has also taken some creativity and determination from the owners. Jessica Lilly stopped by Mercer Street and spoke with a few business owners. Here’s one small business’ story that captures the creative spirit of the community.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

