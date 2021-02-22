Legislative Updates And A W.Va. Skiing Legend This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the ski industry in West Virginia is highly regarded around the country, but it has its roots in simpler times and with just a few people who saw the potential for skiing in West Virginia. In this show, we talk with a skiing legend. Also, we have a conversation with West Virginia House and Senate leadership.

State health officials announced Friday that three cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in West Virginia. As Duncan Slade reports, two of the cases are West Virginia University students.

The West Virginia Legislature has officially completed its first two weeks of the 2021 session during a pandemic. On last week’s episode of The Legislature Today, senior reporter Dave Mistich spoke with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair to discuss the session so far, and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected business. Here’s an excerpt from that interview.

John Lutz, a native of Parkersburg, was a huge part of developing the ski industry in West Virginia. He has been recognized as one of the country’s top ski instructors; he developed one of the first blind skiing programs; and he brought a professional ski racing series to the state. Before all that, Lutz left West Virginia for a bit, skiing in Vermont and out West. As he told Inside Appalachia co-host Caitlin Tan, he found himself missing home.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

