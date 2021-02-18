Vaccines In Minority Communities And Supporting Local Businesses This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia has been celebrated for its efficiency at distributing the coronavirus vaccine, but a local faith group is trying to make sure it is just as good at distributing vaccines to people of color. Also, in this show, we have updates from West Virginia’s statehouse, and we explore community revitalization during the pandemic.

The West Virginia House of Delegates considered amendments Wednesday to a bill that would establish education savings accounts in the state for certain students. WVPB has the latest.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling in West Virginia. This comes after the state has largely led the country in vaccine distribution. Here’s a quick round up on how West Virginia is doing.

As vaccine doses are distributed, a faith-based nonprofit wants the state to be just as respected for distributing vaccines equitably to African American communities. June Leffler has more.

Efforts to revitalize “Main Street” in Princeton started back in 2006. Business owners and organizers say it has been slow, sometimes frustrating work to build back the local economy together with the community. A new, healthier status quo seemed to be taking root when the global pandemic shut everything down. That’s not the end of the end of the story though. Jessica Lilly spoke with business owner and community organizer Lori McKinney to see how small businesses are faring through the pandemic.

