Fracking, Pandemic Recovery And Statehouse News On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear a story about some of the impacts of the fracking industry. Also, we explore the Biden administration’s pandemic recovery plan, and we have updates from the West Virginia Legislature.

A committee of West Virginia lawmakers has approved a bill that would make it illegal for public workers to go on strike. As Dave Mistich reports, members of the committee noted that it is already illegal for public employees to walk off the job.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools permitted in the state. Liz McCormick has more.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to cripple the economy in the Ohio Valley, President Joe Biden has outlined his plans for economic aid and recovery from the pandemic. Alana Watson breaks down the key points in his plan, and regional economists weigh in on what the Ohio Valley needs.

Each well drilled for oil and gas can bring up tens of millions of gallons of wastewater. Much of West Virginia's produced water, as it’s called, is trucked to Ohio to be pumped underground for disposal. As the number of injection wells there grows, The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports, so does the concern.

