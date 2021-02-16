Statehouse News And A New Study On LGBTQ Discrimination On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a new study released this week looks at the affects that discrimination has on gay and transgender West Virginians. Also, in this show, we bring you updates from the statehouse on legislative action and more.

Last year, West Virginia lawmakers passed several bills related to criminal justice reform, some of which advocates say were substantive. To try and keep that momentum going, advocacy groups and lawmakers held a press conference Monday morning. But some of the bills they discussed are up against a pandemic. Emily Allen reports.

During Monday’s COVID-19 virtual press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced the death of a second West Virginia Corrections officer from the coronavirus. Eric Douglas has more.

A bill to expand public charter schools in West Virginia is on the fast track in the House of Delegates. Liz McCormick has the latest.

Rev. William Barber, a national advocate for the poor, wants to convince U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to support a $15 an hour federal minimum wage. Eric Douglas has more.

Researchers for the Williams Institute in California, partnering with a researcher at WVU, published a study on discrimination against gay and transgender West Virginians. The Williams institute is a think tank for laws dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity. Emily Allen spoke with legal director Christy Mallory about the report and how West Virginia compares to other states that researchers observed.

