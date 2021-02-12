Vaccines For Underserved Communities And Stories About Love This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s vaccine rollout is hailed as one of the best in the nation. Still, so many people are waiting in line. We explore how those with chronic health conditions are trying to get a shot sooner rather than later. Also, we hear the latest in a lawsuit against Union Carbide and reaction from Democrats to the governor’s State of the State address.

Lawyers for the Courtland Corp. have asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order against the Union Carbide Corp. They are trying to get the chemical company to take immediate action on an alleged illegal toxic waste dump in South Charleston. Eric Douglas has more.

Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature are criticizing Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address as being vague about a major tax reform proposal. As Dave Mistich reports, the minority party also hoped to hear more about other pressing issues, including broadband.

West Virginia is diversifying how it gets COVID-19 vaccines to people. With a goal to get shots in everyone’s arm, the state and local health departments are figuring out how to reach everyone, no matter their location or demographics. One way to reach certain folks is through smaller clinics outside of city centers. As June Leffler reports, these small community clinics are relying on small community outreach.

Sunday is Valentine's Day. The Inside Appalachia team has been exploring stories about love. Host Caitlin Tan has this sneak peak of this weekend's show.

