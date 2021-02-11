An Environmental Lawsuit And 2021 W.Va. Legislative Session Kicks Off This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear a story about grandfamilies during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the 2021 West Virginia Legislative session has begun. We hear from Gov. Jim Justice on his legislative priorities, and we hear an update to a lawsuit filed against Union Carbide.

During the first State of the State address of his second term, Gov. Justice spoke of West Virginia’s image nationally. He mentioned the state’s accomplishments, despite a harrowing year impacted by COVID-19. He shared goals that he said will continue to push West Virginia to the top. Emily Allen reports.

A previously undisclosed landfill is allowing potentially toxic chemicals to enter Davis Creek in South Charleston, and the Kanawha River, in violation of the Clean Water Act. That’s according to a lawsuit filed in federal district court this week. Eric Douglas has the story.

The 85th West Virginia Legislature kicked off its first regular session Wednesday. As Dave Mistich reports, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the session will operate.

As more COVID-19 vaccines trickle in from the federal government, West Virginia is diversifying its approach to the rollout. June Leffler has more.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, we had a different public health emergency in this country – the opioid epidemic. Our latest episode of Us & Them looks at the health crisis that created millions of multigenerational families called grandfamilies. COVID-19 has exacerbated opioid deaths, and for grandfamilies, the new challenge is keeping older caregivers healthy, while giving the kids a home. Here’s an excerpt from “Grandfamilies and the Pandemic.”

