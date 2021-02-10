Biden Policies And Solar Panels On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at the new president’s policies and what they mean for West Virginia and the rest of the Ohio Valley.

“We’re talking about billions of dollars coming into our communities to be able to transform our areas,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams earlier this year.

President Joe Biden started his first days in office signing executive actions on climate change, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic. He has outlined plans for economic aid and major investments in clean energy and new infrastructure.

Alana Watson for the Ohio Valley Resource breaks down what those policies could mean for the Ohio Valley and what regional officials are thinking.

Earlier Tuesday, advocates for gay and transgender West Virginians renewed calls for a statewide nondiscrimination act, to protect the rights of the state’s LGBTQ community. As Dave Mistich reports, this call to action comes on the heels of a statement last week from a Republican lawmaker opposing the effort.

And in Pennsylvania, StateImpact reporter Anne Danahy brings us a story from Centre County, where a wastewater agency is using solar panels to reduce costs to customers.

