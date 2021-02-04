Legislative Education Priorities And A New Docuseries Coming To WVPB

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about priorities in education that are top of mind for state lawmakers this legislative session. Also, we have a conversation about a new docuseries coming to West Virginia Public Broadcasting that will have an episode featuring McDowell County.

Former West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, who was defeated in the Republican primary last year, will become the state economic development director. WVPB reports.

As state lawmakers gear up to return to the Capitol next week for the 2021 West Virginia Legislative session, one issue is top of mind - education. Both K-12 and higher education in West Virginia have faced a plethora of challenges over the past year as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic. This week, state senators and delegates shared updates with the press about education goals they hope to tackle this session – from remediation efforts to school choice. Liz McCormick has the details.

A new docuseries that premiers on West Virginia Public Broadcasting this Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. features underprivileged communities that often face harsh realities and statistics. Former attorney and successful businessman Monty Moran hosts the series called, “Connected: A Search For Unity” with intentions of empathy and understanding. The series features McDowell County, West Virginia in one of the episodes. That episode titled “The County That Built The Country,” airs on Feb. 21. Jessica Lilly spoke with Moran about his trip to the region and the series.

