Health Care, Antitrust Laws And Police On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore potential sweeping changes to the Affordable Care Act and how those changes might affect West Virginians. Also, we have a report on a proposal to create a civilian police review board in Morgantown, and we have a conversation with the head of HD Media, which filed a lawsuit against Google and Facebook.

The Morgantown City Council last week met to hear a proposal that would create a civilian police review board. Nearly all the Morgantown police officers who would be affected by the review board are members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #87. An attorney for the lodge sent the city council a letter this week opposing the proposed board. Duncan Slade has more.

With President Joe Biden in office, there may be sweeping changes coming soon for West Virginians’ health insurance options. As June Leffler reports, some health care advocates and policy experts in the state are optimistic.

Last week, HD Media, which owns and runs six newspapers in Charleston, Huntington and southern West Virginia, filed a lawsuit against Google and Facebook. The lawsuit claims that by monopolizing the digital world, and violating federal laws to promote competition, the multi-billion-dollar companies are stunting local media and local journalism. Emily Allen spoke with Doug Reynolds, principal owner of HD Media, to learn more.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

