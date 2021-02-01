Pandemic Addiction And A Historic Horse Trainer On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the pandemic forced people in substance use treatment into isolation, but human interaction is a key part of recovery. We explore the impacts. Also, we have a conversation with an author who wrote about the first Black woman in the United States who was a licensed racehorse trainer.

Sentencing has been delayed for a former staffer at a veterans’ hospital in West Virginia who pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin. Dave Mistich reports.

Last year, alarm rippled through the Ohio Valley’s addiction treatment community when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many public places and businesses. In a region long plagued by the opioid epidemic, health experts feared the sudden isolation would lead to relapses and overdoses. Sadly, recent data confirm those fears, and overdose deaths are on the rise again. In the first of a series of reports, the Ohio Valley ReSource’s Corinne Boyer explores the addiction crisis during a pandemic.

The first African American woman to be licensed as a racehorse trainer in the United States learned her trade in West Virginia at the Charles Town Racetrack. Author Vicky Moon explores the story in her new book, “Sylvia Rideoutt Bishop Had A Way With Horses: A Pioneering African American Woman’s Career Training Race Horses.” Moon spoke with Eric Douglas over Zoom about Bishop’s life and career.

