Taxes, Health Insurance, An Arrest And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we speak with an organization that surveyed workers in southern West Virginia to find out the challenges they face in the gig economy as the coal industry has declined. Also, we have the latest news on a West Virginia man who was arrested near the U.S. Capitol this week, a report on an extended sign up period with the Affordable Care Act, and this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

A 71-year-old man from South Charleston, West Virginia was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday after being found with a gun, 20 rounds of ammunition, a will and information on state and federal lawmakers in his vehicle. Dave Mistich has more.

Uninsured Americans can once again sign up for federally subsidized health insurance. As June Leffler reports, healthcare.gov will be open to anyone starting Feb. 15.

It’s tax season – a time that some Americans have been planning and saving for all year. But it’s not always as easy as filling out paperwork as an employee starts work. A recent feasibility study by the Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement, or WISER, revealed challenges that come with being an independent worker in five southern West Virginia counties. Researchers talked with people in Boone, Logan, McDowell, Wyoming and Mingo counties, which have been adversely affected by the downturn in coal production. Jessica Lilly spoke with WISER’s Diane Browning to find out more.

From his work as singer and songwriter behind the hit-making group Toad the Wet Sprocket, to his solo albums and side-projects like Mutual Admiration Society, Glen Phillips is one of the most revered songwriters of his generation. Here he is with our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, “Held Up.”

