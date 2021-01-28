Amid Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout, Health Disparities Remain For Rural, Homeless West Virginians

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a closer look at West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution. We also explore the economic challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of late January, 9 percent of West Virginians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — second in the nation, behind Alaska, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not everyone across West Virginia has the same access to the vaccine. Reporter Lauren Peace has been investigating West Virginia’s vaccine rollout for Mountain State Spotlight. Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams spoke with her recently about what she’s uncovered about where the vaccine is available, where it’s not, and what that reveals about health disparities across Appalachia.

The pandemic continues to create medical and health care crises even as the vaccine rolls out around the globe. But COVID-19 also creates an economic challenge for millions of people. The newest episode of Us & Them explores the challenges for people who are homeless or don’t know where their next rent check will come from. Here’s an excerpt from “Shelter From the Virus.”

