What's For Breakfast This West Virginia Morning? Yellow Slaw Hot Dogs

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about a unique hot dog that can be found in the small Kanawha County town of Marmet.

Have you ever heard of the Marmet yellow slaw dog? The dish has been around since the 1930s, but it isn’t widely known outside this tiny Kanawha County town. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has been digging into this story. He called up Inside Appalachia host Caitlin Tan to talk about this unique take on the iconic West Virginia hotdog.

Check out the abbreviated yellow slaw hot dog recipe.

