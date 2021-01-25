Updates From W.Va. On Biden's Executive Orders And COVID-19

On this West Virginia Morning, as state lawmakers get ready for a new legislative session, the coronavirus pandemic continues. We explore how those in charge of the House and Senate are trying to see to it that lawmakers, staff and others stay safe. Also, we look at President Biden’s executive orders and the potential impacts on this region, and we speak with a Marshall professor about his new podcast celebrating essential workers.

President Joe Biden started his first days in office signing executive actions on climate change, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden has outlined his plans for economic aid and major investments in clean energy and new infrastructure. The Ohio Valley ReSource’s Alana Watson breaks down what those policies could mean for the Ohio Valley and what regional officials are thinking.

West Virginia state lawmakers will officially convene for the first regular session of the 85th Legislature on Feb. 10. While they were away, the building has been mostly closed by orders from the governor due to the coronavirus pandemic. Emily Allen talked to staff to find out how different a 60-day, in-person session will be this year for lawmakers and the public.

A new podcast highlights the “unsung heroes” in the fight against COVID-19 in West Virginia. Marshall University professor Chris White interviews city and university officials, physicians and essential workers in the state. These guests reflect on their work, uncertainties and how far they've come in this open forum. A bookworm and lifelong learner, White also draws on historic examples of other global pandemics that have helped him contextualize our new normal. He spoke with June Leffler about the new podcast.

