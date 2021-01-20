Vaccines, State News And Abandoned, Forgotten Structures This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people age 65 and older are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in West Virginia. We share the latest on vaccine distribution and other state news updates. Also, we have a conversation with an author who photographs abandoned and forgotten places.

A 23-year-old University of Kentucky student from West Virginia made her first court appearance and was released on bond Tuesday after being charged for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Dave Mistich has more.

Gov. Jim Justice has lowered the age for COVID-19 vaccination to 65, after the Centers for Disease Control recommended the move last week. June Leffler has more.

Seven county school systems in West Virginia opted to keep their students fully remote and virtual this week after the West Virginia Board of Education ruled that all counties should return to mostly in-person instruction. Liz McCormick has more.

West Virginia’s cabinet secretary for the state’s Department of Veteran Assistance, Dennis Davis, has died. Davis was a teacher, local business owner, public servant and U.S. Army veteran. WVPB has more on his career.

Nashville, Tennessee-based photographer Jay Farrell has recently published his 12th photobook of abandoned and forgotten places. This most recent work focuses on Eastern Kentucky. He looks at the abandoned homes, forgotten company stores and rusting trucks belonging to the back roads that few others have explored. Eric Douglas spoke with Farrell to find out more about the book, his process and what impressions he hopes to leave on readers and viewers.

