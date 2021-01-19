Economy, Schools, FBI Charges, And Reflections On Racial Injustice

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore how the pandemic has affected West Virginia’s economy and how it will impact recovery. Also, we hear reports on a second West Virginian charged for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the latest on schools reopening to in-person instruction, and we hear a story from the Ohio Valley ReSource series Black Lives in Red States.

A second person from West Virginia has been charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. As Dave Mistich reports, a University of Kentucky student from Putnam County was charged with four misdemeanors in connection with the riots on the capitol grounds.

Many of West Virginia’s pre-K through 12th grade students are set to resume in-person school this week. But as Liz McCormick reports, some counties are opting to remain completely virtual until teachers can be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Because of the pandemic, the economy took hits across the world, the country, and in West Virginia. With a vaccine becoming more readily available, many are wondering if the economy will recover. Caitlin Tan brings us this report about what the next year might look like in the Mountain State.

Two Kentucky theater students thought 2020 would be the year they produced a provocative play – but then came the pandemic and then protests about racial injustice. For the Ohio Valley Resource series, Black Lives in Red States, Sydney Boles spoke with the two students about how life and art converged in a crazy year.

