Revisiting Kingwood And Latest School, Vaccine News On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we look back to September, when a Black Lives Matter rally turned hostile after white supremacists showed up. Also, in this show, we hear updates on schools, vaccine distribution and statehouse news.

Lawmakers gathered in Charleston Wednesday, to prepare for the upcoming legislative session. As Emily Allen reports, the mostly ceremonial event involved officially selecting new leaders and publishing the results of the 2020 election.

Fully remote learning will no longer be an option for West Virginia’s Pre-K through 8th grade, starting next week. Virtual schooling, though, and flexibilities for county school districts will remain. Liz McCormick explains.

West Virginians who are 70 years of age and older are now encouraged to visit free COVID-19 vaccine clinics, following an announcement from the governor earlier Wednesday. As June Leffler reports, the state is encouraging residents to schedule appointments at clinic locations made public this week.

Americans confront each other over many things. In recent days, politics and race have topped the list. The latest Us & Them episode focuses on an event in Kingwood, West Virginia last fall. Host Trey Kay talks with people who faced off at a Black Lives Matter march, including white counter protestors and a member of the state legislature. Here’s an excerpt from “Exposing the Raw Seam of Rage.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

