Could A Modern 'Tree Army' Help America Bounce Back From The Pandemic?

On this West Virginia Morning, we look back at President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Citizens Conservation Corps, which employed more than 3 million men and created thousands of parks across the country. Also, we hear the latest news and updates from West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia objected Monday to an effort in the U.S. House of Representatives to remove President Donald Trump from office. As Dave Mistich reports, the House was set to consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to gather members of the cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment.

A handful of Democratic state lawmakers, along with the West Virginia NAACP and the state’s Working Families Party, are calling for the removal of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. In a series of statements Monday, the coalition denounced Morrisey’s participation in a lawsuit against electoral systems in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. WVPB has the story.

West Virginia is celebrating national recognition for its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, to essential workers and the state’s most elderly. But not everyone can get the vaccine right away. Health officials say the nation is expecting yet another surge in pandemic-related hospitalizations because of holiday gatherings in late December. Emily Allen reports.

Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order Monday officially allowing counties to resume in-person school next week for grades 8 and below, even if a county is marked red on the state’s coronavirus map. Liz McCormick has more.

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt took office, he was facing record unemployment and depleted natural resources. In response, FDR established the Civilian Conservation Corps, known as his “Tree Army.” It employed more than 3 million men and created thousands of parks across the country. Now, some are calling for a modern version of it. The Allegheny Front’s Andy Kubis has the story.

