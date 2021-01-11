COVID-19 Vaccine In W.Va. Jails And A Discussion On Insurrection This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from a political science professor at Marshall University who takes us back to last Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C. and explores how it might affect the fate of President Donald Trump. We also hear the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccine made available for workers in West Virginia's correctional facilities, but not yet for those incarcerated.

In West Virginia, correctional employees were prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. State officials said they’ve made the first shot of the vaccine available to all 3,300 workers at this point. However, 60 percent of the people staffing state jails, prisons, community release centers and juvenile detention programs have not accepted the vaccine. They work with thousands of incarcerated people, who have not been prioritized. Emily Allen has more.

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists has thrown Congress into turmoil with questions of what to do about the president who encouraged the acts of the rioters who attacked the capitol building. Mary Beth Beller is an associate professor of political science at Marshall University. Reporter Eric Douglas spoke with her to get some perspective of what brought us to this situation and what will happen moving forward.

