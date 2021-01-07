'A Dark Day' In American History, Capito Reflects On Chaos In Washington, D.C.

On this West Virginia Morning, pro-Trump extremists mounted an insurrection Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building as Congress was certifying election results from each state. We talk with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito who said it will go down as a dark day in American history.

All five of the West Virginians serving in the U.S. Congress were safe, following a violent protest in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon. After condemning the attacks on social media, the politicians carried out their duly elected duties to certify the results of the 2020 election. Emily Allen reports.

Wednesday will no doubt go down as one of the darkest days in United States history. Senior reporter Dave Mistich spoke to West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito about what she experienced, the deep divisions highlighted by the attack on the Capitol and the role President Donald Trump has played in it all.

A newly elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates joined supporters of Donald Trump as hundreds forced their way into the U.S. Capitol. Del. Derrick Evans, a Republican from Wayne County, streamed video on his Facebook page that showed a group of pro-Trump extremists first on the capitol grounds and then later, just outside one of the building’s entryways before the crowd made its way inside. Dave Mistich reports.

