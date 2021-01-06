Coronavirus News And A Discussion On Reproductive Rights This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Christa Parravani’s new memoir explores how her family struggled to make ends meet when she found out she was pregnant with her third child. We talk about it. Also, we have updates on the New Year’s party at the Greenbrier Resort and the coronavirus in West Virginia.

West Virginia health officials have reported yet another unwelcome record in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dave Mistich explains.

Health officials in Greenbrier County are investigating a hotel and resort owned by Gov. Jim Justice, following a large gathering on New Year’s Eve. WVPB has the latest.

County school superintendents in West Virginia were expected Tuesday to be given final details about a COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for teachers and school staff. Liz McCormick has more.

When author Christa Parravani, a professor at West Virginia University, found herself pregnant for the third time, she worried she was unable to provide for her family. She sought to end her pregnancy. Ultimately, she was unable to find the services she needed and had the baby. She recently wrote a book about her experience as she came to grips with the decision and struggled to get help. She also explored the healthcare system as it relates to infants and children, along with mothers in states with restrictive reproductive rights. Her book, “Loved and Wanted: A Memoir of Choice, Children, and Womanhood” is now available. Parravani spoke with Eric Douglas about the book.

