Foster Care, An Author Interview, And The Latest COVID-19 News On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia’s foster care system has been overrun in recent years. We explore how deep trauma has affected children in foster care and how some struggle to find their place as they age out of the system. Also, we bring you a conversation with author Charles Dodd on his new novel “How Fire Runs,” and we have the latest coronavirus news in the state.

Gov. Jim Justice shrugged off criticism Monday regarding a crowded New Year’s Eve party at a resort he owns. Dave Mistich reports.

Over the weekend, state corrections officials reported the death of an officer in Pleasants County, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. As Emily Allen reports, this is the state’s first correctional employee to die from the virus.

A recent episode of Inside Appalachia explored the power of family and the resilience of youth and foster care children, including one young man named JJ Cayton. Roxy Todd has his story.

Racially motivated terrorism spurred by white supremacists is on the rise in America, according to a U.S. State Department report released this summer. Author Charles Dodd White explores this in his new novel “How Fire Runs.” The fictional story is based in Eastern Tennessee, where a group of white supremacists come to town, not to march and protest, but to attempt to gain local political power. White spoke with reporter Eric Douglas by Zoom to discuss the novel and the inspirations behind the story.

