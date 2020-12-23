Finding Faith As 2020 Comes To An End This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, faith has been tested all sorts of ways in the time of the pandemic. We hear from a pastor and a rabbi in Charleston, who have made some changes in how they deliver services. Also, we explore how churches are discussing social justice issues and race.

For many, church can be a place to find answers. But it’s also a place for asking questions. After a summer of racial unrest, some West Virginia congregations are asking: how does the church talk about race? Duncan Slade has this report about how some of these conversations are playing out.

This is a season when many people find comfort from their family, friends and faith. The pandemic has shut down many churches, mosques and synagogues - or significantly changed their services. Us & Them host Trey Kay talked with Rabbi Victor Eurecki and Pastor Matt Friend about how the pandemic affects their congregations and beliefs. Here’s an excerpt from the latest Us & Them episode called “Faith Tested.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Our Appalachia Health News project is made possible with support from CAMC and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Glynis Board, Caitlin Tan, Jessica Lilly, Liz McCormick, Eric Douglas, Emily Allen, and Roxy Todd.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Dave Mistich is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

