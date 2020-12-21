Vintage 1980s Toys And A Conversation With Superintendent Burch This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch who shares his goals for spring 2021, and we learn about a unique toy store in Princeton that sells 1980s toys.

It’s been a tough year for K-12 education in West Virginia. From making sure kids were fed in the spring and summer, to figuring out how to open safely in the fall, to balancing new and old learning models, and finding solutions to broadband challenges. As we take a break and enter the holidays, state education leaders are now looking ahead to the spring and a new year. Education reporter Liz McCormick spoke with Superintendent Burch last week over Microsoft Teams to see what sort of ideas and initiatives he’s planning to tackle in 2021.

‘Tis the season for buying toys and such. One man in Princeton is making an extra effort to preserve the holiday spirit and excitement of gifting even in a pandemic-laden and increasingly digital world. Jessica Lilly has more.

