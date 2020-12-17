W.Va. News And Bridging Political Divides This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about a national non-profit that tries to bring people of differing political views together. Also, in this show, we hear from West Virginia’s Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch who speaks to goals for the spring, an update on the prison sentence for former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry, and we hear about a new water utility serving western Fayette County.

West Virginia’s K-12 and higher education teachers and staff may soon be the next group of people to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the state. Liz McCormick has more.

Former Justice Allen Loughry was scheduled to be released from federal prison Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Prisons. Dave Mistich has more.

Customers formerly served by a locally run public service district in western Fayette County will now have their water needs met by a new provider – West Virginia American Water. Emily Allen has more.

There are efforts around the country designed to bring people together from across the political divide. Braver Angels is a non-profit that supports conversation and understanding. Us & Them host Trey Kay talked with two volunteers about their work. Donna Murphy is a liberal and Michael Taggert is a conservative. They are part of the latest Us & Them episode called “Dessert and Dialogue.”

