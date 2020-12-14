Legislative Goals, Black Lives, And A Toy Drive This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from a few West Virginia state lawmakers who highlight goals they hope to tackle in the upcoming legislative session. Also, in this show, we learn about a toy drive in Wyoming County that enlisted the help of local fire departments to deliver toys to families in need during the pandemic, and we hear about a new series from the Ohio Valley ReSource called Black Lives in Red States.

Eleven Eastern Panhandle lawmakers met last week to discuss top priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Among them: education, broadband and tax reform. Liz McCormick has more.

The holidays will be a little brighter for some children in one southern West Virginia county thanks to the work of local firefighters and a non-profit. Jessica Lilly has more.

Many Black communities around the Ohio Valley are still sorting through the aftermath of a tumultuous year that brought protests and a racially charged election campaign. That’s the focus of a new series from the Ohio Valley ReSource called Black Lives in Red States. Liam Niemeyer reports from Paducah, Kentucky, a city confronting its own racial trauma after an old photograph showed a local school official in blackface.

