What Can The Ohio Valley Expect From Biden's Plans For Rural Broadband, Water?

On this West Virginia Morning, there’s no easy answer that will fix crumbling water infrastructure in parts of West Virginia and central Appalachia. We hear from advocates and experts who hope President-elect Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan will bring fresh solutions to the region. Also, we share an update on coronavirus spread in West Virginia.

West Virginia had more than 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, as of Saturday night. It’s the state’s highest number of new daily cases yet. There are also more than 380 people hospitalized, another state record. At a correctional facility in McDowell County, more than 250 prisoners and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Emily Allen has more.

President-elect Joe Biden said his sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan would help create millions of jobs while fighting climate change and investing in basic needs like drinking water and broadband. The Ohio Valley ReSource’s Liam Niemeyer reports advocates and researchers throughout the Ohio Valley hope the plan can bring new life to the region in the form of cleaner energy, cleaner water and accessible rural internet.

