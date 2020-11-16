An Analysis Of What Went Wrong In The Marshall Plane Crash

On this West Virginia Morning, 50 years after the biggest disaster in college sports history, there are still unanswered questions. We hear analysis from an experienced aviator. Also, in this show, we share details about Gov. Jim Justice’s executive orders announced on Friday.

More than 580 people in West Virginia have died from COVID-19 according to reports out Sunday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Almost 34,000 people have tested positive to-date. The governor issued a flurry of executive orders Friday. This, after the state endured its largest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Liz McCormick has more.

Over the weekend, Marshall University honored the 75 passengers and crew who were killed on November 14, 1970. It included 36 members of the football team. The National Transportation Safety Board found that the crash most likely happened because the crew couldn’t see the landing strip and began to descend closer to the runway than recommended.

With more than 50 years of experience in the aviation field, David Board dug into University records and the report to look for more answers. He shared his findings with Eric Douglas.

Marshall University also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the disaster during the football game Sunday. The Thundering Herd wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on their football helmets to honor those who were lost.

