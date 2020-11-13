Remembering Marshall Plane Tragedy 50 Years Later

On this West Virginia Morning, it’s Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 – the day before the 50th anniversary of the Marshall University football plane crash. We take a moment to remember one of the worst sports tragedies in college football history. Also, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week features Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn.

Fifty years ago, on Nov. 14, 1970, a plane carrying 75 members of the Marshall University football team, boosters and community leaders crashed on approach to Huntington Tri-State airport, killing everyone on board. The crash changed the university as the students and faculty grieved. The accident also changed the city of Huntington, and the relationship between the university and the town as well.

Eric Douglas, a Marshall alumnus, interviewed several people who were on campus at the time, or just afterward, about those changes.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn are some of the most renowned banjo players in the world. The duo — who are also husband and wife — joined Mountain Stage in 2014 to promote the debut record from their musical collaboration. Here they are performing “What ‘Cha Gonna Do” as our Song of the Week.

