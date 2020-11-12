Veterans, Child Care And Incarceration On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about a project highlighting issues women experience while incarcerated and after release. Also, we bring you a story that takes a closer look at the coronavirus pandemic's impact on veterans, and we share an excerpt from the latest episode of the Us & Them podcast.

The West Virginia University Reed College of Media is hosting a virtual summit this afternoon to discuss incarceration in the Mountain State. For two years, students in the college have been working on the Women Beyond Bars project, highlighting the issues that women and their families face while incarcerated and after prison. Emily Allen spoke with Professor Mary Kay McFarland and student Patrick Orsagos about their reporting.

Most deaths from the coronavirus occur in people over the age of 65 and in the Ohio Valley that includes a large number of people who served in the armed forces. Many of these older veterans are facing a new fight. Corinne Boyer reports how the surging community spread affects veterans most vulnerable to the virus.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, some workers learned they were “essential,” while others lost their jobs. Businesses like daycares needed “critical care” certifications to stay open. On the latest Us & Them podcast, Trey Kay finds out more about child care and the essential worker divide. We bring you an excerpt from the show that explores what it means for a daycare to operate as a critical care unit.

