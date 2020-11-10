Homelessness And A Coronavirus Update On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise. We bring you an update on the virus spread in the state, and we hear the latest about disbanded encampments of homeless populations in the Northern Panhandle.

West Virginia is up to 530 reported deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening. And there are more than 660 new cases of the virus in West Virginia since Sunday. Liz McCormick has more.

In early October, the City of Wheeling disbanded four encampments occupied by residents currently experiencing homelessness. The decision to disband camps during a pandemic was controversial. Corey Knollinger reports that there could also be unintended consequences.

