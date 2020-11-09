Red-Eyed, Winged Creatures On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there’s a new documentary out about the Mothman. We learn about this new film, and we bring you a story about different red-eyed creatures.

This year, millions of cicadas emerged for their once-in-17-year mating season in West Virginia. And as our folkways reporter Caitlin Tan discovered, one West Virginia artist not only adores the creatures, but uses them in her artwork.

The world first heard about the Mothman in 1966 and 1967, leading up to the Silver Bridge Collapse in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The disaster claimed the lives of 46 people. Many thought the Mothman sightings in the small town were a warning that something terrible was about to happen. The winged cryptid has gone on to appear in books, films, on television, and now in a new documentary. Filmmaker Seth Breedlove explores the ancient historical roots of the Mothman and looks at the legend today. He spoke with Eric Douglas to discuss the film, “The Mothman Legacy.”

