Election Reaction And A Mountain Escape This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we get away from it all and take a ride in the mountains. But first, we hear the latest reaction from Ohio Valley lawmakers to President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud, and we hear a report from Pennsylvania as mail-in ballots continue to be counted. We also bring you this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

In the days following Tuesday’s election, President Trump has repeatedly made false claims about voter fraud and claimed prematurely to have won the election. Sydney Boles brings us reactions to the claims from lawmakers around the Ohio Valley.

The presidential race in Pennsylvania is still too close to call, with hundreds of thousands of ballots left to be counted and just 78,000 votes separating the candidates Thursday evening. WITF’s Emily Previti reports.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, health experts have reported increases in people struggling with depression and anxiety. The worry over our health, and the health of our families, is compounded by economic stressors. Some of us have found solace through simple acts, such as taking a walk outdoors, hugging our dog or baking cookies.

And as we hear in our next story, sometimes, serenity and joy can also be found on a motorcycle ride through the Appalachian Mountains. Marie Bongiovanni lives in a cabin outside the town of Boone, North Carolina. She’s a cancer survivor, and news about the pandemic brought on new waves of anxiety. In a recent episode of Inside Appalachia, Bongiovanni shared this story about how she found a way to make peace with her new reality – taking it one day at a time.

Songwriter, producer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Booker T. Jones, made his first appearance on Mountain Stage in 2011. Our Song of the Week is his performance of “Green Onions.”

