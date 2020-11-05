Exploring Our Nation's Political Divide On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a moment to reflect on the space between political perspectives. Also, in this show, we hear a report on the results from the race for West Virginia State Treasurer.

Former House of Delegates member, Republican Riley Moore, has defeated incumbent Democrat John Perdue for the office of West Virginia State Treasurer. Liz McCormick reports.

Election Day is now over. This year, the nation came out to vote in unprecedented numbers. Democracy in action. So, are you feeling any better?

Trey Kay, host of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s show Us & Them has been thinking a lot about this election in terms of how the election — and the results of it — seem to be dividing the nation even further. Trey speaks about this in a special post-election episode of Us & Them. Here’s an excerpt.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

