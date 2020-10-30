Voters, Ghosts And The Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we gather a bit more insight into the Appalachian vote as Election Day draws ever closer. Also, in this show, we bring you this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week, and we share a ghost story. Happy Halloween from West Virginia Public Broadcasting!

We’re just days away from the presidential election. In 2016, the national media largely labeled Appalachia as “Trump Country,” but we know it’s more nuanced than that. Two newspapers in North Carolina, the News Observer and the Charlotte Observer, spent months interviewing voters from every county in their state. They made 100 videos asking voters what was on their minds. Travis Long produced and reported for the project. In this weekend’s episode of Inside Appalachia, Caitlin Tan talks to him about why.

Eclectopia host Jim Lange has been thinking about ghosts and the paranormal as Halloween approaches. Not the legends and myths of West Virginia, but personal encounters with the unexplainable.

Hayes Carll joined Mountain Stage in 2016 with songs from his album Lovers and Leavers, including our Song of the Week, “Sake of the Song,” which he co-wrote with a fellow guest on the show that night, Darrell Scott.

