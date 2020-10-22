Talking Political Divides In 2020 This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we listen across social and political divides about some contentious issues.

Many families believe in the advice to keep politics away from the dinner table. This year’s contentious campaign season makes it even tougher for some people to keep things civil. Trey Kay, host of WVPB’s show Us & Them decided to try an experiment. He hosted a virtual dinner party recently with West Virginians whose politics reach across the divides.

Trey and his guests had some honest conversation – even a few surprises. They talked about COVID-19, political leadership, police brutality and racial inequities.

We also bring you a second excerpt from the latest episode of the Us & Them podcast. Trey wondered how the views of his dinner guests would resonate across the state. He also wanted to know whether their perspectives reflected larger trends. So, Trey invited a group of Us & Them commentators – a reverend, a political scientist and a talk show host. Three people who hear from, or study, a broad range of political perspectives. They listened to parts of the Us & Them dinner party conversation.

