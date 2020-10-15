Issues That Matter In Southern West Virginia This Election Season

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear what issues are top of mind for some voters in the southern part of the state. Also, in this show, we hear reports from this month’s West Virginia Board of Education meeting, we hear the latest on a court case involving the governor’s residency, and we hear about a COVID-19 outbreak in Huntington.

The West Virginia Board of Education Wednesday considered a proposal that would gather data on K-12 students across the state. As Liz McCormick reports, the West Virginia Department of Education said it could help officials pinpoint digital and broadband inequities.

Members of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals questioned attorneys from opposing sides in a case over whether Gov. Jim Justice must live in Charleston. Dave Mistich reports.

State health officials confirmed there’s a coronavirus outbreak of nearly 50 people at a hospital in Huntington. Emily Allen has more.

The presidential election is just weeks away. While national polls show Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden ahead, it’s hard to predict just exactly how voters will cast their ballots. West Virginia hasn’t voted for a Democratic President since Bill Clinton in 1996, and some folks in the southern part of the state aren’t expecting an upset this year. Jessica Lilly spent some time last week talking with residents and voters to find out what issues are influencing their vote.

