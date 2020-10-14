Changing Weather And An Update On A Mystery Landfill This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, city mayors throughout the Ohio Valley are coping with some stark financial realities given changing weather patterns. Also, in this show, we hear an interview with West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s energy and environment reporter Brittany Patterson who brings us the latest news on a landfill owned by Union Carbide.

This summer WVPB broke the story of a mystery landfill owned by chemical giant Union Carbide in South Charleston. A lawsuit alleges the company has for decades knowingly leaked potentially toxic pollutants into the waters of nearby Davis Creek. WVPB got involved in this case — seeking access to sealed court documents. Reporter Brittany Patterson is here with the latest.

From wildfires in the northwest to hurricanes in the southeast, science tells us that climate change is exacerbating extreme weather events. And those extreme weather events are taking a toll on city budgets. The federal government and most states have been slow to act on climate change. But as Sydney Boles reports, some Ohio Valley mayors are going green in a region that was, for a long time, the fossil fuel capital of America.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning