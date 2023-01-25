W.Va. Delegates Talk Energy Issues

On this episode of The Legislature Today, two bills have passed through both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature and have been approved by Gov. Jim Justice. They are Senate Bill 161 and Senate Bill 162.

The two bills are expected to be used to recruit a possible hydrogen manufacturing project using natural gas. Emissions from the manufacturing process would be pumped underground through the carbon capture and storage process.

Energy & Environment Reporter Curtis Tate talks about the two pieces of legislation with Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, Chairman of the House Energy Committee, and Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, Minority Vice Chair of the House Energy Committee.

Also, the Senate has passed a bill to improve law enforcement’s awareness of and ability to interact with citizens who have certain mental health conditions. Reporter Chris Schulz has more.

And it was Aviation Day at the legislature, with the Capitol rotunda filled with high flying industry representatives. As Randy Yohe shows us, when it comes to West Virginia pilots, plane mechanics and especially manufacturing jobs, demand is far exceeding supply.

