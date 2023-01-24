Lawmakers Consider Bills To Permit Campus Carry And Limit Governor’s Emergency Powers

On this episode of The Legislature Today, the Senate passed a bill that would allow the concealed carry of handguns on the state’s university campuses. Reporter Chris Schulz has more.

Also, a bill that would clarify the authority of governor and legislature to proclaim and declare a state of emergency and preparedness, passed the House 93-3. The Senate passed the bill on the opening day of the state legislative session. Efforts by senators and delegates to limit the governor’s emergency powers began in last summer’s interim sessions.

And, with little discussion, the Senate Education Committee moved forward on a bill that would require posters in all state supported schools to display the U.S. motto of “In God We Trust.” The posters must be donated and could only include images of the West Virginia and United States flags.

Finally, Government Reporter Randy Yohe joins our host Bob Brunner to discuss the Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission. The commission’s objective is to funnel federal and private dollars to revitalize coalfield communities.

Having trouble viewing the video below? Click here to watch it on YouTube.

The Legislature Today - January 24, 2023

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

Watch or listen to new episodes Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.