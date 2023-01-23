© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
PEIA, Unemployment And The Legislature Celebrates Tourism Day

Published January 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST
On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz talks with Del. Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, and Fred Albert, the president of the American Federation of Teachers — West Virginia, to get their perspectives on the latest concerns surrounding PEIA — the health care benefit for state employees and teachers.

Also, in this show, a bill passed in the Senate Monday morning, requiring all West Virginia hospitals with emergency departments to have a trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner available to treat survivors 24 hours a day. Reporters Schulz and Emily Rice have the story.

And state tourism revenue in 2022 set an all-time record with $5 Billion dollars in traveler spending. Those gains were impacted in all areas of the state. As Randy Yohe shows us, “Almost Heaven” was on full display as “Tourism Day” filled the state Capitol rotunda halls.

The Legislature Today - January 23, 2023

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

Watch or listen to new episodes Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

